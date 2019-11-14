Let it Snow on Netflix – What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films! If you’re looking for a festive fix on Netflix, Let it Snow could be the perfect film for you…

What’s Let it Snow about?

Based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, Let it Snow follows the stories of a group of high school seniors in a small midwestern town when a snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve.

Come Christmas morning nothing will be the same as friendships and love lives collide in a charming tale of festive exuberance and coming of age.

Is there a trailer?

How can I watch Let it Snow?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who’s in the cast?

Let it Snow stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon and Joan Cusack.

What’s the book that the film is based on?

Let it Snow (buy now) tells three separate stories that intertwine with one another.

The stories are The Jubilee Express by Maureen Johnson, A Cheertastic Christmas Miracle by John Green, and The Patron Saint of Pigs by Lauren Myracle.

As in the film, the book focusses on the stories of teenagers in a small town during a severe snow storm in an American town, Gracetown, at Christmas.