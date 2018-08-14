Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
When is BBC2’s Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka on TV? What time is it on, and what’s it about?

When is BBC2’s Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka on TV? What time is it on, and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about BBC2's documentary Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka

Searching for Mum, Rebecca Pararajasingam (BBC)

When she was eight, Rebecca Pararajasingam discovered adoption papers – her adoption papers –buried at the bottom of her parents’ closet.

Advertisement

“I realised that my entire childhood had been fake,” she says bitterly on camera. 30 years later, Rebecca is joined by the BBC on her search for her birth parents in Sri Lanka.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s documentary Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka.

When is Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka on TV?

The two-part series Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka first airs on Thursday 16th August at 9pm on BBC2.

What’s the documentary about?

(BBC)
(BBC)

The first, emotional film follows Rebecca, born in Sri Lanka but who now lives in Surrey, and 26-year-old Ria, who describes feeling “stuck between two identities” while growing up as the only person of colour in Inverness. Both are searching for their birth families in Sri Lanka; over 11,000 people were given up for adoption from Sri Lanka into Europe over several decades.

Advertisement

Ria has a photograph of herself as a baby alongside her Sri Lankan mother – but in emotional scenes, she fears that the photograph, like many others of a similar nature, was faked.

Tags

All about Searching for Mum

Searching for Mum, Rebecca Pararajasingam (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

145316.ee21156d-bb81-4293-b2a3-feba60b3ec39

Netflix’s GLOW is a GO for season 2

ALL ABOUT THE WASHINGTONS

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 (Netflix)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about The Crown series three

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more