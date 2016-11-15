You can watch the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them premiere live
The star-studded event will take over Leicester Square later tonight – and you can have a front row seat as Eddie Redmayne and JK Rowling grace the red carpet
The cast of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will ride their broomsticks into London later tonight as the film's European premiere lands in Leicester Square.
Among the A-list attendees are JK Rowling, Eddie Redmayne, Colin Farrell, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and more as the West End gets a magical makeover to welcome the cast.
Fantastic Beasts centres around Newt Scamander (Redmayne), the magizoologist whose travels to America take a chaotic turn as a hoard of fantastic beasts escape his possession.
Coverage of the premiere kicks off at 5:45pm which is when this live feed will spring into action faster than you can say babbling, bumbling band of baboons. Don't miss out on your front row seat...