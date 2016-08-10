You can already buy tickets to see Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Pop it in your remembrall
If you're really, really, really excited about the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (yeah, us too) you can already buy your tickets.
There might still be 100 days until the movie hits UK cinema screens, but fans can now pre-book advance tickets for the movie, which is released in November.
Eddie Redmayne himself declared the box office well and truly open this morning in a video, posted on the film's official Twitter account:
As if that wasn't exciting enough, visitors to Warner Bros Studio Tour in London will now get to see costumes worn by Newt Scamander, Tina and Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski, as well as several characters' wands and – wait for it – Newt's magical case.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is in UK cinemas 18th November