Eddie Redmayne himself declared the box office well and truly open this morning in a video, posted on the film's official Twitter account:

As if that wasn't exciting enough, visitors to Warner Bros Studio Tour in London will now get to see costumes worn by Newt Scamander, Tina and Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski, as well as several characters' wands and – wait for it – Newt's magical case.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is in UK cinemas 18th November