For those wanting to spend their weekend crashed out in front of the TV, here’s our pick of the best films available on free to air channels...

Saturday, 25th May

Inside Out (5.45pm, BBC 1)

This delightful Pixar film follows 11-year-old Riley, who is plunged into a depression when her parents move to a new city.

It’s up to the team of five emotions that live inside Riley’s brain, led by the perpetually cheerful Joy, to ensure Riley’s mood lifts. Featuring Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.

Minions (6pm, ITV 2)

The lovable yellow sidekicks made famous by the Despicable Me movies get their own short film in this charming prequel. Three Minions are transported back Sixties London looking for a truly evil leader, but end up crossing the manic Scarlett Overkill (Sandra Bullock) and her husband/sidekick (voiced by Jon Hamm).

Live and Let Die (7.25pm, ITV 4)

This classic Bond caper marks Roger Moore’s first tour as the dashing 007. James Bond's investigation into the murder of three British agents leads him to a connection between the dictator of a Caribbean island and a notorious Harlem drug kingpin.

More like this

Thor (9pm, ITV)

Chris Hemsworth is brilliant as the brash God of Thunder in Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Avenger. The Norse god of thunder is banished from his own world when his arrogance puts the kingdom on the brink of war. He is sent to present-day Earth, where he is forced to live among humans without his supernatural powers.

The Full Monty (10.20pm, BBC 1)

Despite being made 22 years ago, The Full Monty still packs a punch. Six unemployed men from Sheffield (led by Robert Carlyle) have a go at becoming strippers in a bid to raise some extra cash – with their USP being full-frontal nudity.

Sunday 26th May

The Flintstones (1.25pm, ITV 2)

The recreation of the classic cartoon sees John Goodman land the part of Fred and Elizabeth Taylor perfect as his sly mother-in-law. Blue-collar caveman Fred Flintstone is promoted to an executive position at work and unwittingly becomes embroiled in an embezzlement scheme.

West Side Story (2.35pm, BBC 2)

The updated version of Romeo and Juliet see the action placed within a New York gang set in the 1950s. Its fantastic choreography and moving scenes make it more than worthy of its ten Oscars.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (4.30pm, ITV)

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Harry Potter, The Boy Who Lived through evil Lord Voldermort’s deathly curse. Growing up in the shadow of his cousin Dudley, Harry’s life changes when he receives a letter aged 10 telling him he’s a wizard, seeing him head off to the spellbinding world of Hogwarts.

Les Miserables (5.15pm, Channel 5)

While the recent BBC adaptation removed the musical numbers, you’ll definitely be able to hear the people sing in the 2012 movie of the popular stage show. Hugh Jackman shines as Jean Valjean who is pursued by Javert (a weaker Russell Crowe). Anne Hathaway also features, with her moving version of I Dreamed A Dream marking her out as a star

Mamma Mia! (9pm, Channel 5)

Feel-good musical brought to life on screen thanks to Meryl Streep’s hugely energetic performance as Donna. As her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to get married, Donna is stunned when three of her ex-lovers arrive. Worth watching for Pierce Brosnan’s terribly awkward singing alone.

Monday 27th May

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (11.50am, BBC 2)

Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner star in this sweet children's film. Alexander has a day where everything seems to go wrong, but gets no sympathy from his family. Wishing that his family could understand what he’s going through, they all suddenly start to have horrible days – with one involving an escaped crocodile.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (4.25pm, ITV 2)

The team reunite to try and unmask a villain whose terrifying monster machine is recreating all their old enemies. Sarah Michelle Gellar calls upon her buffy days to make Daphne more fierce, while Matthew Lillard is perfectly cast as the bumbling Shaggy.

The Hobbit: the Battle of the Five Armies (6.20pm, ITV 2)

The finale of the fantasy trilogy based on JRR Tolkien’s classic novella. Dwarf king Thorin reclaims control of his homeland, but his descent into madness places him on the brink of war with his human and elven allies. As Thorin's Hobbit friend Bilbo (Martin Freeman) tries to save the tormented ruler from himself, a hoard orcs gathers to destroy them all.

Super 8 (6.35pm, Film 4)

The thrilling 70’s based sci-fi adventure by JJ Abrams sees a young boy and his friends sneak out late at night to try and create their own horror movie – only to see a train derailment. However, when people from their town start to mysteriously disappear, they soon realise an alien was on board that train – and is now a threat to their home. Elle Fanning stars.

Advertisement

Starter for 10 (11pm, BBC 2)

A delightful adaptation of David Nicholl’s best-seller; Starter for 10 follows an awkward, working class student (played by James McAvoy) as he navigates his way through his freshers year at Bristol University – deciding to put his vast general knowledge to the test when he enters the University Challenge team. Benedict Cumberbatch is brilliant as the snarky team leader.