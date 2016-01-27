We're finally going to find out why the Angry Birds are so annoyed
Why are they in a mood? What are those pigs up to? Why do they start flying? It's time to go beyond the game in this big-screen hoot...
Published: Wednesday, 27 January 2016 at 9:30 am
After hours and hours (and hours) of playing Angry Birds we're finally going to find out what it is that gave them the hump in The Angry Birds Movie.
It sounded like a tricky job, bringing this gaming phenomenon to the big screen. But this trailer packs a punch of laugh-out-loud comedy and a well thought out story.
With Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage among the crop of voice artists I think we'll be seeing tickets fly as well as those birds...
The Angry Birds Movie comes to cinemas in May
