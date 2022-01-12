How to watch Boiling Point in the UK

Boiling Point – adapted by Philip Barantini from his 2019 short film of the same name – stars Graham as Andy Jones, the overworked head chef at a trendy London restaurant.

Stephen Graham is easily one of the busiest actors currently working in the UK – and his latest film sees him take on the role of someone even busier still.

The film takes place on one of the busiest nights of the year, and in one single continuous shot we watch as Jones’ shift becomes increasingly chaotic, juggling a surprise visit from a health and safety inspector, tensions between his staff members and some very difficult customers.

After debuting at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last year, the film has now been released in the UK – read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Where to watch Boiling Point in the UK

There are currently a number of ways in which you can watch Boiling Point, following its release on Friday 7th January.

First of all, select cinemas around the country are showing the film on the big screen – although it is not playing in any of the three biggest chains, Odeon, Cineworld or Vue.

If you can’t find a cinema near you where it’s playing – or would simply rather stay home to watch it – there are other options as well, with the film available to rent on various streaming services.

You can pay £9.99 to rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Curzon Home Cinema or Rakuten, or the very marginally more expensive price of £10 to watch it on the BFI Player.

Boiling Point plot

The film follows head chef Andy Jones during an extremely frantic dinner service at the trendy London restaurant where he works, as he deals with tricky customers, health and safety inspections, and a tense encounter with his friend and business partner, who is also a highly successful celebrity chef – all while privately battling personal demons.

The official synopsis reads: “This is ‘Magic Friday’, the last Friday before Christmas and the busiest night of the year. Andy Jones, head chef at one of the top restaurants in London, is battling debts, addiction and an imploding personal life. The pressure is already on when health and safety services unexpectedly show up for inspection. Shot in a single take, in and out of a kitchen reaching boiling point.”

Boiling Point cast

Stephen Graham is the star of the film as Andy Jones, and is joined in the cast by the likes of Vinette Robinson (Doctor Who), Alice Feetham (Save Me), Hannah Walters (Time) and Malachi Kirby (Devils).

Izuka Hoyle (The Wheel of Time), Taz Skylar (Extinction), Lauryn Ajufo (Villain), Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), Ray Panthaki (Marcella), and Lourdes Faberes (Good Omens) also star.

Boiling Point trailer

You can check out a trailer for Boiling Point below – which does a good job of getting across the intensity of the film.

