“I’m trying to think about what is cool to say or not. But I will say this one thing. Tom Holland is…off-the-charts awesome. Off. The. Charts. Awesome. Off the charts. Truly. Hand to my heart, he’s amazing.”

Sounds like Spidey's already got one fan in his web – only time will tell if he can ensnare the rest of us.

Captain America: Civil War will be released in UK cinemas on 29th April