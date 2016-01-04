Tom Holland is "off-the-charts awesome" as the new Spider-Man
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has seen him in action, and he’s impressed
While we’ve got a long while until we see new Spider-Man Tom Holland in his own movie (2017 to be precise) we’ll be getting a sneak preview of him in this year’s Captain America: Civil War – and according to one of Marvel Studio’s brightest lights, he’s well worth the cameo.
“I saw Civil War and I think it’s incredible,” Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said on his Facebook page. “It’s one of the best Marvel movies ever, and I can’t believe what a wonderful job [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] did.
“I’m trying to think about what is cool to say or not. But I will say this one thing. Tom Holland is…off-the-charts awesome. Off. The. Charts. Awesome. Off the charts. Truly. Hand to my heart, he’s amazing.”
Sounds like Spidey's already got one fan in his web – only time will tell if he can ensnare the rest of us.
Captain America: Civil War will be released in UK cinemas on 29th April