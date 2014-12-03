Well, he did say that he'll be back. A 15 second teaser for tomorrow's Terminator: Genisys trailer has revealed the first look at Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to his iconic T-800 role. And that's not all.

The short clip also teases a Terminator that looks very similar to Robert Patrick's T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the assassin whose fluid form could transform itself into all manner of sharp and terrifying things.