Terminator: Genisys teaser gives first look at the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800
And is that Terminator 2: Judgement Day's lethal T-1000?
Well, he did say that he'll be back. A 15 second teaser for tomorrow's Terminator: Genisys trailer has revealed the first look at Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to his iconic T-800 role. And that's not all.
The short clip also teases a Terminator that looks very similar to Robert Patrick's T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the assassin whose fluid form could transform itself into all manner of sharp and terrifying things.
Given that the teaser only consists of four shots from the reboot of the '80s franchise, there's not too much to get excited over, but the other two shots do give a nifty look at a nuclear apocalypse (presumably the one caused by Skynet) and what looks like a giant time machine.
Have a look below.
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IZT8pk0OoQ
A proper teaser trailer will give us a better look at Terminator: Genisys tomorrow, with glimpses - hopefully - at Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor and Jai Courtney and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith in mysterious roles.