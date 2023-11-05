The car collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down, killing Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter Sundari, and one-month-old daughter Fugibo.

His 10-year-old son Kisasi, who had been left in a critical condition following the incident, also passed away on Saturday 4th November while another three-year-old child was also hospitalised.

Paying tribute, long-time friend Tony Tucci said that Ramsess was "always a family man".

He added of Ramsess' children: "They would come and sit and watch him train, and they would jump in and start training too."

Ramsess' cousin Pharaoh Hardee said that he had been "just like my brother".

"He had moved here from L.A," Hardee added. "He’s been in countless movies, doing stunts. I’ve had close people and loved ones die, so I’m just thinking about the children."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Ramsess' mother Akili to help with funeral expenses.

The description on the page reads: "Akili Ramsess, a dear friend and colleague to so many, lost her eldest son, the beautiful and talented Taraja, and three of her grandchildren - Taraja’s 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 8-week-old daughter, and 10-year-old son Kisasi - in a horrific traffic accident on Oct. 31.

"We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits."

It adds that the "devastating loss is unfathomable" and that the aim of the fund was to "take a first step in helping Akili down the very long road ahead."

Advertisement

During his career, Ramsess was credited in a variety of roles in 94 film and TV projects, including several MCU projects as well as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Fast Five, Bad Boys For Life, The Suicide Squad, Emancipation, Creed III and They Cloned Tyrone.