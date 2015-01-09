"I don't think [the franchise] can develop any more to satisfy audiences, but you never know," Neeson added, to Yahoo.

If Mills was to return for another adventure, Neeson reckons the setting of the film would need to be "completely different."

"I can't see there being a Taken 4 happening unless they take Bryan Mills and put him into something completely different, scenario with his buddies, you know his little covert group of military buddies."

More like this

So it could happen. Sure, you might think film number three is an obvious place to put the franchise to bed, but then people thought that about Taken 2...

In fact, pre-Taken 3, Neeson had said he couldn't see it happening. Speaking to Empire he said: "I don't think it's going to happen, I really don't. I can't see a possible scenario where audiences wouldn't go, 'Oh, come on…! She's taken again?'"

Point Taken.

Advertisement

Taken 3 is now in cinemas