Cavill, however, is happy to wax lyrical about how much he'd like to follow in Daniel Craig's footsteps after missing out when the current Bond was cast.

"Obviously I’m very busy with the Superman stuff but if there were any windows and they wanted me to do that kind of role it would be great and I would love to do it," he told Graham Norton while appearing with his Batman v Superman co-stars Ben Affleck and Amy Adams on the comedian's chat show.

The superhero epic isn't going down too well with the critics but Ben Affleck's Batman and Cavill's Superman have already been snapped up to star in the Justice League follow-ups so they've got relatively little to worry about.

Speaking of Batfleck, he revealed that while he hadn't gone looking for advice from former caped crusaders Christian Bale or George Clooney, the pair had shared their Bat wisdom with him.

"I did bump into Christian Bale at a fancy dress shop in LA and the only advice he gave was to have a zipper put in the costume" Affleck told Norton. “'I did three movies without a zipper and it was hell!’ I took his advice.”

And as for George? "Clooney’s advice is unrepeatable!"

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 on Friday March 25th at 10:35pm