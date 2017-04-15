Star Wars: The Last Jedi director has finally cleared up the big question about that confusing title
Is Jedi singular or plural? "In my mind, it's singular," says director Rian Johnson. So who is the one remaining Jedi?
Star Wars Episode VIII director Rian Johnson says that the debate over whether the 'Jedi' in the title is singular or plural is the most "uninteresting" question you could ask about the upcoming Star Wars movie.
But he's wrong. SO wrong.
If you want proof, just type 'Jedi plural' into the internet and see just how many people – including us – have been pondering the deceptively simple title.
We thought we'd solved the question when we saw that posters for the film abroad had translated Jedi as plural, but now Johnson is claiming it's singular – and he would know, right?
EXCLUSIVE: @StarWars: #TheLastJedi director @rianjohnson says "last Jedi" is SINGULAR in his mind. pic.twitter.com/F1RYJgUsA4
"It's so funny when people started asking that when the title was announced, because I had never even pondered that question," Star Wars director Johnson said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. "That seems like, to me, the most uninteresting [question]."
However, he does have what is as close to definitive an answer as we're going to get.
"Look, in my mind, it's singular. In my mind, it is. Absolutely, yeah," he said.
So, is Luke the last Jedi? In the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie we see Luke saying he wants the Jedi "to end", so is he trying to ensure the legacy ends with him? And if so, why train Rey in the ways of the Force?
Maybe Luke's true intention has been lost in translation...
