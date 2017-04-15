If you want proof, just type 'Jedi plural' into the internet and see just how many people – including us – have been pondering the deceptively simple title.

We thought we'd solved the question when we saw that posters for the film abroad had translated Jedi as plural, but now Johnson is claiming it's singular – and he would know, right?

"It's so funny when people started asking that when the title was announced, because I had never even pondered that question," Star Wars director Johnson said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. "That seems like, to me, the most uninteresting [question]."

However, he does have what is as close to definitive an answer as we're going to get.

"Look, in my mind, it's singular. In my mind, it is. Absolutely, yeah," he said.

So, is Luke the last Jedi? In the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie we see Luke saying he wants the Jedi "to end", so is he trying to ensure the legacy ends with him? And if so, why train Rey in the ways of the Force?

Maybe Luke's true intention has been lost in translation...

