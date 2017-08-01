Star Wars asked Twitter what Luke's first words will be – and the inevitable happened
"LUKE WHO'S BACK" and "I didn't know she was my sister at the time" – these aren't the answers they were looking for
With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just 135 days away, Disney has decided to crank up the hype for the return of the space saga. But instead of releasing a new trailer, they simply invited fans to guess what the first words spoken by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) would be after Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on planet Ahch-To.
Yet by throwing out the question to the Twitterverse, it looks like the Star Wars press office forgot Admiral Ackbar’s famous words of advice: “IT’S A TRAP!”
Yup, fans weren’t ready to reply with serious suggestions, instead posting answers that would get even Chewbacca chuckling.
Don't ever change, internet.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released 15th December 2017