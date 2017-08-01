With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just 135 days away, Disney has decided to crank up the hype for the return of the space saga. But instead of releasing a new trailer, they simply invited fans to guess what the first words spoken by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) would be after Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on planet Ahch-To.

Advertisement

Yet by throwing out the question to the Twitterverse, it looks like the Star Wars press office forgot Admiral Ackbar’s famous words of advice: “IT’S A TRAP!”

Yup, fans weren’t ready to reply with serious suggestions, instead posting answers that would get even Chewbacca chuckling.

pic.twitter.com/x8poTofHbC

— Tatiana Tacca (@TatianaMUFC) July 31, 2017

Don't ever change, internet.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released 15th December 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement