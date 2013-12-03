[embed]http://instagram.com/p/hbpIv9s_cZ/[/embed]

Now as selfies go, this one gives us the heebie jeebies. Rather than a beaming smile or pouty pose, Darth has gone for his trademark intense stare with a glimpse of his leather gloves capturing the photograph. The link to the Instagram account – along with the photo – was tweeted from the official Star Wars account with his infamous utterance, "It's useless to resist."

The spooky frame was soon followed up with a retro "Instagrammed" shot of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker engaging in battle from a scene in The Empire Strikes Back.

More like this

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/hb6a60M_VY/[/embed]

It wasn't long before the account's followers swelled to 60,000, with eager users also treated to a concept model of Colin Cantwell's Star Destroyer for Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope...

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/hcHRwns_ZB/[/embed]

With JJ Abrams' Episode VII set to begin filming at Pinewood Studios this January (with a December 2015 release date on the horizon), keep your eyes peeled for any production shots popping up on the account in the future.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes