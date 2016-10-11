The second US Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has already inspired some offbeat reactions, but among the 68.8 million people watching some viewers had another idea – how perfectly the debate’s “walking around with a microphone” format would lend itself to a stirring power ballad.

And so Dutch talkshow DWDD obliged, syncing footage of the Republican and Democratic nominees with classic Dirty Dancing anthem (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.