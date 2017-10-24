Sam Neill was asked by a tour rep if he wanted the "Jurassic experience" in Hawaii
The actor, who played Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, has already had the experience...
We think we've found the last person in the world who hasn't seen Jurassic Park, and it's the man who works at the car rental place in Honolulu airport.
When actor Sam Neill – that's right, the star of Jurassic Park – flew in to the island for a holiday, the guy behind the desk asked him whether he wanted to have "the Jurassic experience" and go on a tour of the locations where the film was shot.
Unsurprisingly Sam had this brilliant reaction.
According to the tour's website, you can "hop aboard a vintage school bus and take a photo of yourself at the infamous Jurassic Park fallen tree".
Sam already has that photo.
Oh well. At least it looks like Sam's having a great time on his holiday!