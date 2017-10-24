We think we've found the last person in the world who hasn't seen Jurassic Park, and it's the man who works at the car rental place in Honolulu airport.

When actor Sam Neill – that's right, the star of Jurassic Park – flew in to the island for a holiday, the guy behind the desk asked him whether he wanted to have "the Jurassic experience" and go on a tour of the locations where the film was shot.