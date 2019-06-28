"It's such an epic film. I love it,” He said, speaking about the 1984 movie starring Bill Murray.

"When I heard that Jason Reitman [son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman] was going to be doing a new version in the fall, my agents called him and said, ‘Hey Jason, we hear there’s the part of a young – semi-young – strapping man that needs to be cast, who are you going to call?’

"When I heard they were going to call me, well… as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I’m sliming myself right now."

Who is Paul Rudd going to play in Ghostbusters?

Rudd’s role isn’t exactly clear at this point, although Variety claims he’ll play a teacher in the new film. If this is the case, there's a chance the actor – arguably the Bill Murray of his generation – could mirror the original Ghostbusters with his part. While the 1984 classic started with a group of scientists (played by Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson) investigating paranormal activities in Columbia University, perhaps Rudd's teacher will be looking into some spooky happenings in his school.

Rudd joins a cast including Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Gifted star Mckenna Grace. Weaver will also reprise her role as Dana Barrett in a film that will follow on from the original two Ghostbusters films and – as far as we can tell – be unrelated to the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters 3 will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.