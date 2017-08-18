Daldry has previously directed Billy Elliot and The Hours, but most recently served as both director and executive producer for Netflix epic The Crown.

Reportedly there is currently no script and sources have said the project is in the "earliest of stages".

Obi-Wan has been portrayed on film by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, who earlier this year said he would like to reprise his role in a spin-off.

“I’d very much like to do one," explained McGregor, who added that there could even be a trilogy in the idea. "I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one.

“The one that bridges my Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alec’s Obi-Wan Kenobi," he continued. "I don’t know how long he’s in the desert there, but it’s got to be twenty or thirty years."

Now we just need those Boba Fett and Yoda spin-offs to happen as well. Perfect, that would be.