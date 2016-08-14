Without further ado, meet the first six beasts...

Niffler

This particular beast will be a familiar one for book fans, who know the Niffler as a beast who searches for shiny things – a bit like a magpie, but in the guide of a mole crossed with a duck-billed platypus.

The Niffler's pouch is just like Hermione's magically extended handbag, so it can hold all manner of magical items.

Fantastic Beasts visual effects supervisor Christian Manz says they've based the Niffler on a honey badger. “We saw some great footage of a honey badger raiding somebody’s house with a completely insatiable desire to find food and nothing would get in its way.”

Bowtruckle

Nope, that's not baby Groot from Guardians of The Galaxy, it's a Bowtruckle – a very shy creature indeed.

And apparently one of them is Eddie Redmayne, aka Newt Scamander's favourites. "Pickett has attachment issues, so Newt knows he shouldn't have favourites, but like he loves Pickett to sit in his top pocket," he says. "I felt for him quite badly."

Thunderbird

Someone call International Rescue - there's a BIG beast on the loose.

One of the symbols of wizarding school Ilvermorny, we're guessing this bird ain't one to mess with.

Here's the official line: "The Thunderbird is a large, regal avian creature native to the arid climate of Arizona. Its head is similar to that of an eagle or, in the wizarding world, a Hippogriff. Its multiple powerful wings shimmer with cloud-and sun-like patterns and their flapping can create storms. Thunderbirds can also sense danger. After rescuing a Thunderbird from traffickers in Egypt, Newt named him Frank and promised to return him to his natural habitat in Arizona."

Sounds like that plan went well...

Swooping Evil

We first came across this fantastic beast in one of the film's early trailers.

“Looks like a cross between a reptile and an extremely large butterfly, when at rest, the Swooping Evil lives in a green spiny cocoon. But when it spreads its colourful, spiked wings, it is strangely beautiful. It can be dangerous, as it is capable of sucking out brains, but, conversely, if properly diluted, its venom can be quite useful to erase bad memories."

Sucking out brains? Like a Dementor sucks out souls? And why do we have a feeling that erasing bad memories might be just what the Swooping Evil's called in to do in the first adventure?

Demiguise

Did someone set a wild Furby loose in New York City? Nope, that's just a Demiguise.

What's a Demiguise, you ask?

"A primate-like creature that resembles a silver-haired orangutan with large, doleful black eyes. It has the remarkable ability to become invisible at will, and has precognitive sight, so the only way to catch it is to do something completely unpredictable. The Demiguise is fundamentally a peaceful beast, but it will give a rather nasty nip when provoked or feels threatened. Unfortunately for the Demiguise, its long, silky, silvery hair can be spun into Invisibility Cloaks, making its pelt highly valuable."

Invisibility cloaks, eh? Interesting...

Occamy

Last but by no means least is the adorable looking Occamy. And we're sure that the fact that it looks adorable means it'll be the most dangerous of the lot.

"The Occamy is a plumed, two-legged, winged creature with a serpentine body, making it look like a cross between a dragon and a bird. It is hatched from eggs, the shells of which are made of the purest silver and worth a fortune. The Occamy is native to the Far East and India, and the size of its habitat matters a great deal, as the Occamy is choranaptyxic -- meaning it will grow or shrink to fit available space.”

We can't wait to see what this fantastic beast can do.

Fantastic Beasts opens in UK cinemas on November 18th