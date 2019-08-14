Fans of derelict housing and mildly amusing wordplay, do we have a treat for you! Netflix has just released its first trailer for rom-com Falling Inn love. And yes, you’ve probably already worked out the plot.

Advertisement

The film is set to follow Gabriela, a “city girl” played by Christina Milian who wins a rustic New Zealand inn and falls in love with a contractor called Jake Taylor (Unreal’s Adam Demos).

We won’t lie to you, that’s pretty much it. There’s a goat that turns up at awkward moments too, if you’re interested. A customary shot of the male lead’s six-pack also. And we could also mention there’s a moment where Gabriela is asked to come back to the city and leave her Inn behind, which might make the movie's title a bit redundant.

But let’s face it, all you need to expect is A) an Inn, B) some falling in love, and C) a probably quite cheery rom-com akin to a sexy Grand Designs with goats is making its way onto Netflix on 29th August.

You’re welcome.

Advertisement

Falling Inn Love is available to watch on Netflix from Netflix 29th

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement