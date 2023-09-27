The cause of his death is yet to be announced.

Breedlove rose to fame thanks to his musical talents, rapping under the stage name Ox.

In 2021, he featured on the soundtrack of the 2021 film The Wash, with the track Don’t Talk S**t.

He went on to appear as Lotto in 8 Mile, starring alongside Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger and Evan Jones and taking on Eminem’s B-Rabbit in a freestyle rap competition which the latter went on to win.

Despite losing the battle, his performance left the entire crowd cheering and clapping in the film.

The 2022 movie was a huge critical and commercial success, receiving an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself by Eminem.

Breedlove’s mother posted a tribute on Facebook to her son following the tragic news of his passing, praising his “resilience and determination”.

Patricia A Breedlove penned: “Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent."

She continued: “Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel."

She added: “He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”

New York rapper Mickey Factz also paid tribute to the late star on Instagram, writing: “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Meanwhile, actor Joey Ambrosini also shared his condolences, writing on Facebook: “May he be the only person I know who will be in Heaven after being in a rap battle with the proclaimed Rap God himself, Eminem. Rest easy, big guy.”