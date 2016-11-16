Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them may be set in New York, but the cast – along with JK Rowling – headed to the home of Harry Potter for the European premiere in London on Tuesday night.

With plenty of shimmering black, gold and silver, and a helping of tulle, it was a truly magical evening.

Take a look at some of the best photos from the evening below...

Eddie Redmayne (with wife Hannah Bagshawe)

122936

JK Rowling

122937

Ezra Miller

122930

Gemma Chan

122929

Alison Sudol

122928

Katherine Waterson

122935

Dan Fogler

122933

Carmen Ejogo

122934
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November

