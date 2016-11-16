Magic on the red carpet as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them stars arrive for European premiere
Eddie Redmayne, JK Rowling, Ezra Miller... the gang were all there
Published: Wednesday, 16 November 2016 at 0:42 pm
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them may be set in New York, but the cast – along with JK Rowling – headed to the home of Harry Potter for the European premiere in London on Tuesday night.
With plenty of shimmering black, gold and silver, and a helping of tulle, it was a truly magical evening.
Take a look at some of the best photos from the evening below...
Eddie Redmayne (with wife Hannah Bagshawe)
JK Rowling
Ezra Miller
Gemma Chan
Alison Sudol
Katherine Waterson
Dan Fogler
Carmen Ejogo
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November
