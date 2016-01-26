Lord of the Rings has been given the Suicide Squad treatment
It's the mash-up we didn't know we needed – The Lord of the Rings meets Suicide Squad – but we're pleased as punch that it's happened.
One film buff has turned footage from fantasy franchise The Lord of the Rings into a Suicide Squad-style trailer, and, let's just say, it's amazing what some clever editing can do.
The wholesome Fellowship of the Ring are bloodthirsty, weapon-wielding, orc ass-kicking The Ring Squad. And they look like they could give the DC Comics supervillains a serious run for their money.
#squadgoals
Here's the original Suicide Squad trailer, because you should probably watch that again too.
Suicide Squad is in UK cinemas 5th August