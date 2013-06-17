Leonardo DiCaprio has had recent practice playing a hedonistic, wealthy young man in the title role of Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, and it seems his high-flying ways are set to continue in his new film, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Advertisement

DiCaprio plays New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese's new project. His character makes obscene amounts of money – "three shy of a million a week" – throws extravagant parties and deals out bank notes like playing cards. And just like Gatsby, it seems likely bad things are in store for DiCaprio's new character – the film follows Belfort as he is investigated by the FBI for fraud.