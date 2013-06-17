Leonardo DiCaprio stars in first trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street
The Great Gatsby star plays young, wealthy stockbroker Jordan Belfort in the new film from director Martin Scorsese
Leonardo DiCaprio has had recent practice playing a hedonistic, wealthy young man in the title role of Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, and it seems his high-flying ways are set to continue in his new film, The Wolf of Wall Street.
DiCaprio plays New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese's new project. His character makes obscene amounts of money – "three shy of a million a week" – throws extravagant parties and deals out bank notes like playing cards. And just like Gatsby, it seems likely bad things are in store for DiCaprio's new character – the film follows Belfort as he is investigated by the FBI for fraud.
The movie, whose trailer tells us "more is never enough", is set to be released in November in the US, and is already being tipped for awards-season success. Wolf of Wall Street is based on the memoirs of Jordan Belfort and also stars Matthew McConaughey, Jon Favreau and Jonah Hill.
The Wolf of Wall Street will be in UK cinemas 17 January 2014