The original Micro novel was left unfinished by Crichton before his death in 2008, but was completed by Richard Preston for a 2011 release. It went on to spend twenty weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

His two dinosaur-park books (Jurassic Park and The Lost World) became Steven Spielberg’s hugely successful films of the same names, while his novel Westworld inspired the classic 1973 movie. Crichton also created American hospital drama ER.

"We are so pleased to have this opportunity to develop Micro," said Dreamworks co-founder and Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg. “For Michael, size did matter whether it was for Jurassic’s huge dinosaurs or Micro’s infinitely tiny humans."

Crichton’s wife Sherri added: "Michael was exhilarated, passionate and invested in Micro, a story he spent years researching and developing. It was yet another opportunity for him to explore the clash between science and nature, as seen through the eyes of relatable characters.”

“Michael also wrote in cinematic terms and would be so pleased to see Micro come to life on the big screen at DreamWorks."

