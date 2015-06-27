Last novel by Jurassic Park author to be adapted for the screen
Michael Crichton’s posthumous work about shrinking students will be brought to cinemas by Dreamworks
Michael Crichton, the late author of the Jurassic Park source novel, is having another of his books adapted for screen by Dreamworks – and it sounds a bit like his classic story mixed up with the shrinking antics of superhero Ant-Man.
"The high-concept thriller follows a group of graduate students lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company—only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them,” a release said.
The original Micro novel was left unfinished by Crichton before his death in 2008, but was completed by Richard Preston for a 2011 release. It went on to spend twenty weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.
His two dinosaur-park books (Jurassic Park and The Lost World) became Steven Spielberg’s hugely successful films of the same names, while his novel Westworld inspired the classic 1973 movie. Crichton also created American hospital drama ER.
"We are so pleased to have this opportunity to develop Micro," said Dreamworks co-founder and Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg. “For Michael, size did matter whether it was for Jurassic’s huge dinosaurs or Micro’s infinitely tiny humans."
Crichton’s wife Sherri added: "Michael was exhilarated, passionate and invested in Micro, a story he spent years researching and developing. It was yet another opportunity for him to explore the clash between science and nature, as seen through the eyes of relatable characters.”
“Michael also wrote in cinematic terms and would be so pleased to see Micro come to life on the big screen at DreamWorks."
