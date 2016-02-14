“No, funnily enough he doesn't [mention it]. Leo doesn’t care about the door!” she chuckled speaking backstage at the Baftas after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role as Joanna Hoffman in the Steve Jobs biopic.

Of the fuss that still surrounds the scene – 19 years on – Winslet laughed: “Do you know what’s lovely? So much time has passed that it doesn’t matter what I say now, it isn’t going to be a story that’s going to cause a huge furore. It's just going to be something that makes people laugh. Thank god for the time and the passing of it. That's all I can say.”

Clearly she doesn’t have a Google alert set up for ‘Titanic + door’…