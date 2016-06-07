Elba's Stacker Pentecost was (SPOILER ALERT) killed off in the first instalment, so chances are we won't see him teaming up with Boyega on screen - unless of course they film some flashback sequences.

He's given the boy his blessing though, tweeting his support for Boyega's decision to not just star in but also produce the sequel, alongside Legendary pictures.

Del Toro won't be returning to direct the sequel, though. That task now falls to Steven S. DeKnight.

And don't worry, someone's already made the joke, so you don't have to...