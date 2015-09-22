It's Tom Felton's birthday! Happy birthday, Tom Felton! The actor who played Draco Malfoy turns the grand old age of 28 today, although at least he can take comfort in the fact that his fictional counterpart is already 35 years old. The Hogwarts kids are getting old.

We hope Tom is celebrating with a pint of Butterbeer (or if he's feeling daring, some Firewhisky) – but to kick things off he has a tweet from JK Rowling, wishing happy birthday to "the nicest bad guy ever".