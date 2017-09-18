JK Rowling may share the same birthday as Harry Potter, but her latest tweets suggest the author has more in common with arachnophobe Ron Weasley.

The Hogwarts novelist let fans know that she came face to face with a spider that may or may not have been a descendent of Aragog. Fortunately, Rowling didn’t have to lob a Ford Anglia at the beast, but she cleverly used an “accio husband” enchantment to summon help. It was then that said husband apparated to trap the acromantula with the glassio ceilingum shield charm, possibly with an arania exumai incantation thrown in.