And now information has arisen that Kylo is even worse than we thought, adding the desecration of corpses and general skeeviness to his list of crimes. No wonder his parents didn’t spend much time at home.

The extra-level evil comes from this weird cat-litter tray thing that Kylo keeps his mask on in the film, placing it there before torturing Daisy Ridley’s Rey while showing off his full-bodied hair. Now, when first watching the film we assumed these were the ashes of Kylo’s idol Darth Vader, taken from the same pyre as the Sith Lord’s melted helmet – but according to director JJ Abrams, the truth is a LOT darker.

“The backstory is, that that table has the ashes of the enemies he’s killed,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “That moment was actually shot for, and meant to be used in, the scene where he was talking to the Vader mask.

“He originally had his mask off the first time we shot that scene. Then we reshot it with his mask on, but we had that shot which I loved and thought was so cool of the mask being slammed down into that ash.

“So that shot was stolen from the scene that we had changed and put into the scene with Rey.”

In other words, Kylo Ren kept the bodies of his enemies (including baby Jedi), incinerated them and turned them into a bedroom ornament. We’ll never look at a hatstand the same way again.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April