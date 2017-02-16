It is no secret that a film revolving almost entirely around mystical creatures requires a hefty amount of visual effects – but a new VFX breakdown of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has shown that the work went way beyond the beasts themselves.

Advertisement

Not only was a lot of hard graft needed to make it look like the story took place in 1920s New York, but the actual interiors of the buildings were totally invented, too.