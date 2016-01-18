Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman have all got together to reminisce about their time at East High for a special 10-year-anniversary TV show later this month. Efron will appear as part of a pre-recorded message.

Hudgens, who played the musical's main character Gabriella, was quick to take to social media to share snaps of the cast's reunion.

"Seeing the cast of High School Musical back together again reaffirms what made it special 10 years ago. It’s their optimism, their dedication and their extraordinary talent—as a group—that made this such an exceptional movie and cultural phenomenon. Ten years later, the movie continues to delight audiences around the globe, not just for its memorable song and dance numbers, but for its universal themes that continue to resonate with fans everywhere – express yourself, believe in yourself and always follow your dreams," says Gary Marsh, president of Disney Channels Worldwide.