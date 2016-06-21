Just because.

Anderson thought it would be fun to get his girls involved in the work by building a hat that would use Watson’s Natural Language Classifier and Speech to Text to sort them into Harry Potter houses.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSHoJoOOi9k

More like this

How does it work, then? Well, the wearer just has to talk to the hat and it’ll pick up on what they’re saying and sort them accordingly.

The hat is programmed to pick up on words that Anderson associated with the traits of each Hogwarts house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns3fn_2ziUE

The girls came up with “ground truths” for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin, which Anderson was then able to expand on each time the hat was placed on someone’s head.

So if his daughters were very honest, they’d go straight to Hufflepuff, while words associated with brains and cleverness would see them sorted into Ravenclaw.

Advertisement

Now that’s how you combine science and magic to manage mischief in the most marvellous way.