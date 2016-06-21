Hero dad builds his kids their own working Harry Potter Sorting Hat
He's a wizard, Harry!
Father’s Day may have come and gone but IBM engineer Ryan Anderson is a dad worth celebrating any day of the year because he does magical things for his kids.
And no, we’re not just talking about the fact that he offers them love and support, he actually builds them working Harry Potter Sorting Hats.
Just because.
Anderson thought it would be fun to get his girls involved in the work by building a hat that would use Watson’s Natural Language Classifier and Speech to Text to sort them into Harry Potter houses.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSHoJoOOi9k
More like this
How does it work, then? Well, the wearer just has to talk to the hat and it’ll pick up on what they’re saying and sort them accordingly.
The hat is programmed to pick up on words that Anderson associated with the traits of each Hogwarts house.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns3fn_2ziUE
The girls came up with “ground truths” for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin, which Anderson was then able to expand on each time the hat was placed on someone’s head.
So if his daughters were very honest, they’d go straight to Hufflepuff, while words associated with brains and cleverness would see them sorted into Ravenclaw.
Now that’s how you combine science and magic to manage mischief in the most marvellous way.