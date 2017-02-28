And Evans, whom you may not realise is actually a seasoned West End performer, shows us just how pitch perfect a sound his Welsh pipes can produce before the sneak peek cuts out.

Between this Tuesday treat and last week’s Belle taster, we can’t wait to see what the tale as old as time will deliver next.

Oh, and purely for your enjoyment, here's the original version of Gaston. Y'know, just because.

More like this

Advertisement

Beauty and The Beast opens in UK cinemas on March 17th