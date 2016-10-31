Harry Potter director says The Cursed Child shouldn't become a film
David Yates says the play should remain a play
David Yates – director of all Harry Potter films since Order of The Phoenix and the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film – doesn’t think the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play should be adapted to the big screen.
Speaking to Newsbeat, Yates said "There's something unique and special keeping it as a play. It's a shame to then say 'Let's turn it into a movie'".
But isn’t The Cursed Child the eighth Harry Potter tale, set 19 years after The Deathly Hallows? Doesn’t Yates have a saga to complete? Nope. He says it’s a story that belongs on stage: "It's a brave and incredibly successful way of presenting these classic characters.
"The guys who created it have done such a wonderful job and it's such a different medium."
Potter author J.K. Rowling previously said The Cursed Child would stay off screen.
But, of course, although Rowling hasn't changed her mind about the Cursed Child, she has decided there’s going to be FIVE fantastic beasts film instead of three. They won’t star Harry Potter, but the first instalment is in just 15 days!
If only time-turners could work forwards too…
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is out in cinemas November 15th.