But isn’t The Cursed Child the eighth Harry Potter tale, set 19 years after The Deathly Hallows? Doesn’t Yates have a saga to complete? Nope. He says it’s a story that belongs on stage: "It's a brave and incredibly successful way of presenting these classic characters.

"The guys who created it have done such a wonderful job and it's such a different medium."

Potter author J.K. Rowling previously said The Cursed Child would stay off screen.

More like this

But, of course, although Rowling hasn't changed her mind about the Cursed Child, she has decided there’s going to be FIVE fantastic beasts film instead of three. They won’t star Harry Potter, but the first instalment is in just 15 days!

If only time-turners could work forwards too…

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is out in cinemas November 15th.