“This book is a dream come true for Brent,” Gervais said.

“At last, the chance to pontificate about his art and divulge the stories behind such classics as Equality Street, Native American, Lady Gypsy, Slough, and Please don’t make fun of the Disableds.”

“Even though this is clearly a humour book, the sheet music is real and the songs are insanely catchy and easy to play. Go and get the guitar.”

More like this

Advertisement

The David Brent Songbook will be released on the 11th August