Grab your guitar, Ricky Gervais is releasing a David Brent songbook
Anyone got the tab for Free Love Freeway?
Finally the chance to play like one of history’s greatest musicians is upon us, because The Office’s David Brent (Ricky Gervais) is about to release a songbook.
Featuring all of the character’s classic tunes from the BBC series and a few new hits, the book is set to tie into upcoming Brent spin-off movie Life on the Road complete with lovely glossies of the former Wernham Hogg manager and arrangement for guitar, piano and vocals (according to the Bookseller).
“This book is a dream come true for Brent,” Gervais said.
“At last, the chance to pontificate about his art and divulge the stories behind such classics as Equality Street, Native American, Lady Gypsy, Slough, and Please don’t make fun of the Disableds.”
“Even though this is clearly a humour book, the sheet music is real and the songs are insanely catchy and easy to play. Go and get the guitar.”
The David Brent Songbook will be released on the 11th August