The news was announced by his family, who shared a statement to his personal Twitter account accompanied by a picture of the late entertainer.

Tributes have been paid for stand-up comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, who died yesterday aged 67 after a long health battle.

The caption reads: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour."

Gottfried's publicist later confirmed to The Washington Post that he had died of complications from myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy, which he had been suffering with for some time.

In life, he was known for being an edgy stand-up who was a regular at comedy roasts, while he also starred in the dark comedy film series Problem Child.

However, he was also celebrated for his more family friendly work, which ranged from voicing Iago the Parrot in Disney's animated Aladdin to playing Duck in 2004's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

He collaborated with Eddie Murphy on several occasions, meeting the prolific comedian during a short stint on Saturday Night Live and going on to work with him again in Beverly Hills Cop II and Dr Dolittle.

In recent years, he had worked primarily on his podcast, titled Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, while in 2017, he was the subject of a documentary about his life and career.

A number of celebrities took to social media yesterday to pay their respects to Gottfried, including his A Million Ways to Die in the West co-star Seth MacFarlane, who recalled his comedic portrayal of Abraham Lincoln.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job," said the Family Guy creator. "A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted: "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Stephen Colbert, who worked with Gottfried on his late night US talk show, added: "It was my honour to have met and interviewed and done bits with one of the greats. Rest In Peace, Gilbert Gottfried."