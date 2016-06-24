Fall Out Boy's new Ghostbusters theme - love it or hate it?
The film's updated soundtrack calls for a referendum...
Fall Out Boy have released their updated version of the Ghostbusters theme - Ghostbusters (I'm Not Afraid) - for the new film and got a fair bit of criticism for their efforts.
The LA Times describes it as "hauntingly bad", while The Verge simply ponders the song with a headline "boy oh boy".
Those behind this all-female reboot are bound to be used to this by now. Just the other night stars Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones sang their own 'lady folk' version of the theme song just to annoy the critics.
But - dare I say it? - the track, which features Missy Elliott, gets a thumbs up from me. It doesn't top Ray Parker, Jr.'s 1984 original, but they wouldn't have deluded themselves that it could have.
What do you think?
More like this
Ghostbusters will be in UK cinemas on 11th July