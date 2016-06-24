Those behind this all-female reboot are bound to be used to this by now. Just the other night stars Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones sang their own 'lady folk' version of the theme song just to annoy the critics.

But - dare I say it? - the track, which features Missy Elliott, gets a thumbs up from me. It doesn't top Ray Parker, Jr.'s 1984 original, but they wouldn't have deluded themselves that it could have.

What do you think?

Ghostbusters will be in UK cinemas on 11th July