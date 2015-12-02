Was Star Wars really not for girls? I mean, the original films had Princess Leia, one of the most galactically powerful female characters in cinema history (let's all forget that uncomfortable gold bikini for a minute).

But then New York Magazine put together this supercut of all the lines spoken by women apart from Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

It's strikingly short.

In a total run-time of 386 minutes, just one minute and three seconds was taken up by women speaking roles (again, this is if you don't include Princess Leia).

The Force Awakens will be different: Daisy Ridley's Rey, Gwendoline Christie's chrome Captain Phasma and Lupita Nyong’o’s Maz Kanata must surely see to that, let alone the return of Carrie Fisher as Leia herself.

But what do you think? Were the original Star Wars movies a boys' club? Or, by taking out Leia's lines, are you creating a controversy where none exists?