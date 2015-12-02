Every line spoken by a woman in Star Wars (apart from Leia). This video is pretty short
The original Star Wars trilogy created one of the best female characters in cinema history. But apart from Princess Leia, women don't do an awful lot of talking
When JJ Abrams was asked recently what he was looking forward to about the new Star Wars film, his answer was kind of surprising.
“Star Wars was always a boys’ thing, and a movie that dads could take their sons to,” he told Good Morning America. “And although that is still very much the case, I was really hoping this could be a movie that mothers could take their daughters to as well.”
Was Star Wars really not for girls? I mean, the original films had Princess Leia, one of the most galactically powerful female characters in cinema history (let's all forget that uncomfortable gold bikini for a minute).
But then New York Magazine put together this supercut of all the lines spoken by women apart from Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.
It's strikingly short.
In a total run-time of 386 minutes, just one minute and three seconds was taken up by women speaking roles (again, this is if you don't include Princess Leia).
The Force Awakens will be different: Daisy Ridley's Rey, Gwendoline Christie's chrome Captain Phasma and Lupita Nyong’o’s Maz Kanata must surely see to that, let alone the return of Carrie Fisher as Leia herself.
But what do you think? Were the original Star Wars movies a boys' club? Or, by taking out Leia's lines, are you creating a controversy where none exists?