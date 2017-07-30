But when she asked him how he felt about her reaching 10 million Instagram followers, he simply ran around making Wookie noises before tackling her directly.

The man in the Wookie suit for the Han Solo movie is Joonas Suotamo, who takes over from original actor Peter Mayhew. Clarke writes: "Those dreamboats at @starwars said yes, this furry ball of joy could help me thank you personally… @joonassuotamo you are more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me."

Perhaps Chewie is so excited because he's been given a Wookie wife in the movie?

As for Clarke, her role in the film is still shrouded in mystery, but we do know that Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo - with Glover as Lando Calrissian.