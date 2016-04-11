We are of course referring to the fetching black number worn by Felicity Jones’s Jyn Erso in the final moments of the trailer, which we previously suggested was some sort of Imperial black ops gear.

But now, thanks to a sneaky trawl of the internet we’ve realised what it really is – the uniform of a TIE fighter pilot from the original trilogy, minus the helmet and life support system (plus some nifty billy club weapons).

You can see the similarity even more clearly below in some fan-made costumes, from the Imperial logos on their shoulders and polished breastplates right down to those shiny silver belt buckles.

Man, the Rebellion might have the moral high ground, but the Empire definitely has the best tailors.

Now, what this means for the film seems pretty clear. Jyn, with or without her team of vagabond Rebels, will steal a TIE fighter (and the uniform) to infiltrate the Death Star, find out more about how it works and steal the plans to its construction for the Rebellion before escaping back into hyperspace.

The TIE fighter's security codes will help her get past Death Star security, while the uniform could grant access to more sensitive parts of the space station.

The shot we’ve seen of her in the trailer is almost certainly after she’s infiltrated the Death Star itself (the Empire loves those pointless wall lights), about to run into some sort of trouble that necessitated the removal of her helmet. Or maybe TIE fighters just don’t wear their helmets indoors and she succumbed to peer pressure, who knows?

Either way, one thing is clear – Jyn’s heist is going to see her completely TIE-d up in trouble, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Only eight long months to go…

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story will be released on 16th December