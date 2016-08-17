According to PatentYogi, Disney is working on a complete “audience interaction projection system”, complete with flying drones acting as remote training balls. Remember that scene in A New Hope where Luke trained in the Millennium Falcon?

OK, it’ll hardly be like re-enacting the maiming of Darth Maul, but reliving Skywalker’s lightsaber practice is a tad more health and safety friendly.

How’s it work? Well, there’s a fair bit of science to explain it, but hey, you’ll understand if you’re a true sci-fi fan. No pressure, then.

Audience members will be handed a ‘faux lightsaber’, essentially a blade packed with LEDs that transmit infra-red light towards the drones. The drones will then know where the lightsaber is and fire visible light beams at the weapon.

How will you see the light? The rays will bounce off water vapor, condensed water, liquid nitrogen, dust, and theatrical fog. That means Lightsaber room should be very very misty. Misty enough to hide a Darth Vader, perhaps?

Advertisement

To tell it is, impossible. The dark cloud of the Sith shrouds us all...