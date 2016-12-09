Here are some of the film's biggest oversights:

- In the bridge fight scene, Deadpool escapes Colossus’s handcuffs by severing his left hand (as you do). However, when he jumps off the bridge the severed arm is on his right side. D'oh!

- At the end of the film, the blood around baddie Francis's mouth keeps changing between shots – blood all over his teeth then not, then back. Double d'oh!

- Remember the bit where pre-Deadpool Wade Wilson causes an explosion to escape his torture tank? The film implies he makes a big bang by waving a match in a bit of oxygen. However, that’s not how explosions work – combustion is an oxidation of fuel. And oxygen itself isn't a fuel. Science d'oh!

And before you ask, here are the other films that made the top 10:

1. Deadpool (23 mistakes)

2. Zootopia (13 mistakes)

=2 Captain America: Civil War (13 mistakes)

4. Now You See Me 2 (12 mistakes)

5. Sully (11 mistakes)

6. Jason Bourne (10 mistakes)

=6 The Conjuring 2 (10 mistakes)

7. The Divergent Series: Allegiant (7 mistakes)

=7 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (7 mistakes)

= 7 X-Men: Apocalypse (7 mistakes)