Deadpool is the worst agony aunt ever
Ryan Reynolds' mercenary dishes out some advice in a new sketch
The intense promotional campaign for blood-soaked superhero movie Deadpool just keeps on rolling, with a new plug for the film showing Ryan Reynolds’ mercenary offer agony aunt-style advice to various correspondents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeGOgHmcnwc
We’re not sure what we enjoy most about this – is it the fact that all of Deadpool’s advice involves storming compounds and igniting turf wars, or that he actually has a pretty good method for making potpourri?
Or perhaps that the entire sketch seems to be made on a dodgy VHS tape, recording over a sex scene?
One thing’s for sure – we definitely know who to turn to the next time we’re in a bind.
Literally anyone else.
Deadpool is in cinemas now