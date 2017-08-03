Chiwetel Ejiofor in talks to voice Scar in Lion King remake
The 12 Years A Slaved actor would join Donald Glover and Seth Rogen in the cast
Published: Thursday, 3 August 2017 at 0:51 pm
Chiwetel Ejiofor is in talks to voice the villainous Scar in the live-action remake of The Lion King.
The 12 Years A Slave Oscar-nominee would join Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and John Oliver as Zazu.
Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in the original Lion King of the 90s, and although Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was previously thought to be taking on the role, these rumours have been quashed.
Jon Favreau – director of last year’s Jungle Book revival as well as the Iron Man films – will be heading up The Lion King reboot.
The film is shooting now in LA and is expected in 2019.
