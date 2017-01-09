The #GoldenGlobes pays tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/GBSxVwtW60 pic.twitter.com/Kj2ub1Xez3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

The tribute included footage from Debbie Reynolds' breakout film Singin' In The Rain, while Carrie Fisher was shown as Princess Leia in Star Wars. Other clips came from When Harry Met Sally, 30 Rock, The Singing Nun and The Blues Brothers.

This was mingled together with home video footage and shots of the two Hollywood legends on stage together.

Debbie's son and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, was touched by the tribute.

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, who starred in Fisher's semi-autobiographical 1990 film Postcards From the Edge, also took a moment to honour the late actress.

Collecting the Cecil B DeMille award, she ended with a quote from the late actress: "Take your broken heart, make it into art," adding, "Thank you, my friend."