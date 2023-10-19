Young’s manager, Lynda Bensky, said in a statement given to People magazine: “Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range."

She continued: “He could make you cry and he could scare you to death. But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from.”

Young made his on-camera debut in a 1969 episode of The Doctors and went on to enjoy a prolific career of more than 160 film and TV credits, portraying mostly tough-guy characters.

However, it was for his role as Paulie, the butcher friend of Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone) and brother of Adrian (Talia Shire), that he remains best known.

Young received an Oscar nomination for his performance as Paulie in the first Rocky film (1976) – a part he reprised in every Rocky movie up until Rocky Balboa in 2006.

Other film credits included The Pope of Greenwich Village, Once Upon a Time in America and Chinatown, while TV guest appearances included M*A*S*H*, The Rockford Files, Texas Ranger, and Law & Order.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media for the late star, with Sylvester Stallone leading the tributes to his late Rocky co-star.

Stallone shared an image of him and Young on set of the boxing film on Instagram, alongside the caption: "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP."

Actor Diane Franklin, who starred alongside Young in The Possession (1982), penned on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "It is with great sadness I share the news of actor, Burt Young passing. He was 83. For those who don’t know he played my father in 'AMITYVILLE II:The Possession.' He was a beautiful, funny, talented man, with a deep soul. He will be deeply missed. #ripburtyoung."

Meanwhile, actor James Woods wrote: "Burt Young was a unique and authentic actor. When he played a role, you couldn’t imagine anyone else. We did Once Upon a Time in America and a little independent called Kicked in the Head together. RIP, my friend."

Young is survived by his daughter and grandson.