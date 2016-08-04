Andrew Scott is suavely sinister in exclusive new clip from Swallows and Amazons
"You need to watch where you're going. Or you might not get there..."
Published: Thursday, 4 August 2016 at 0:40 pm
If anyone can make picking up a child's soft toy and handing it back to them seem sinister, it's Andrew Scott.
"You need to watch where you're going. Or you might not get there..." he tells young pirate wannabe Roger in this exclusive clip from the new Swallows and Amazons movie.
And you get the impression it's not exactly a friendly warning...
Scott plays a shadowy agent named Laslov in the big-screen adaptation of Arthur Ransome's classic children's adventure. He's on a mission to capture Rafe Spall's Jim Turner – otherwise known as Captain Flint. But he may have reckoned without Roger and his friends...
Swallows and Amazons is in UK cinemas from 19th August
