A sequel to the sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow is officially in the works.

Advertisement

The original time-travel film from 2014, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, was based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill, and took place in a future where Europe is invaded by an alien race.

It is hoped that both Cruise and Blunt will sign up for the follow-up. In the first film, Cruise portrayed a military public relations officer who joins a landing operation against the aliens.

His character ends up in a time loop that brings him back to the previous day every time he dies. With the help of a special forces soldier played by Blunt, he learns to improve his combat skills each day.

Advertisement

Invention of Lying writer Matthew Robinson is attached to pen the script of the sequel.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement