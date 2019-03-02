It is hoped that both Cruise and Blunt will sign up for the follow-up. In the first film, Cruise portrayed a military public relations officer who joins a landing operation against the aliens.

His character ends up in a time loop that brings him back to the previous day every time he dies. With the help of a special forces soldier played by Blunt, he learns to improve his combat skills each day.

Invention of Lying writer Matthew Robinson is attached to pen the script of the sequel.