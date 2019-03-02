An Edge of Tomorrow sequel is officially in the works
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are expected to reprise their roles in the follow-up
A sequel to the sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow is officially in the works.
The original time-travel film from 2014, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, was based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill, and took place in a future where Europe is invaded by an alien race.
It is hoped that both Cruise and Blunt will sign up for the follow-up. In the first film, Cruise portrayed a military public relations officer who joins a landing operation against the aliens.
His character ends up in a time loop that brings him back to the previous day every time he dies. With the help of a special forces soldier played by Blunt, he learns to improve his combat skills each day.
Invention of Lying writer Matthew Robinson is attached to pen the script of the sequel.